There may be a noticeable amount of stress in the air under today's contentious full moon. Since this full moon strongly emphasizes a need for change, we could experience a make-it-or-break-it moment in the realm of our relationships, careers or personal goals. Ultimately, the current cosmic energy aims to help us identify what's no lonsustainable in our lives so that we can make the necessary improvements. However, we should be mindful of making decisions with little thought put into them. By the evening, the chaotic energy dies down a bit, allowing for rest and reflection.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Sometimes it's necessary to abandon a goal if it's not realistic or you're no longer committed.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're not happy with your career, or you're feeling like you have too much responsibility on your shoulders, know that you have the power to change this.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Get honest with yourself or others and be realistic about what you can and cannot do. Avoid making promises that you can't keep.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be hard to be optimistic or certain about the future. Embrace the present moment instead.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Perhaps it's necessary to end a relationship that's no longer working. Now's not the time to settle.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Practice knowing when to walk away from a situation that's unfixable. Also, practice putting your well-being first.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're having a hard time connecting with the things you used to love, perhaps it's time to try something new.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Negative feelings could come bubbling to the surface. Maybe it's time to let go of something that you've been holding on to for too long.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You probably have too much going on and very little bandwidth to get it done. Chances are, you need to take a huge step back.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need to pull out of an investment or a contract. Explore your options.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You don't have to shrink yourself so that others can have the spotlight. You can have a space in the spotlight, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Embrace the unexpected; don't be afraid of it. What if things actually went right instead of wrong?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're bold and assertive. Action and adventure are what drive you. You dare to do what most people won't. You push yourself to the limit, and you're always scaling new heights. You hate having too much of a routine, which is why you're always up to try something new. Your can-do approach toward your goals often gets you the results you want. You wear your heart on your sleeve, and you have no shame in showing your friends and family how much you love them. This year, don't be afraid to lean on others for support. It's time for you to start receiving as much love as you give.