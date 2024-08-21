The first half of the day may start off bumpy, but by the time we reach the afternoon, it should smooth out. Picking up from yesterday, today also encourages us to tend to our well-being. The current cosmic weather is also supportive of events and activities aimed at helping others and making the world a kinder, happier place to live. The creative energy in the air is strong as well, which will benefit projects rooted in the arts and inspire innovative thinking. Toward the evening, we can expect a more cheerful vibe that's perfect for fun and friends.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take it easy if your battery is running low. Save the hard work for later this evening when your energy returns.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be moved to help a friend or support your community. A small act of kindness can have a big impact.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your care and compassion are what make you stand out from the crowd. Others will follow your lead by the standard that you set.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may have a breakthrough with a creative idea. Perhaps it's an idea that will help you advance professionally.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be afraid to let go of what isn't working for you anymore. There are much better things on the horizon.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be resistant to help or support from others. It can help make things easier for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be feeling overwhelmed. Perhaps it's a sign that you need to step back so someone else can step in.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

What's something you can do to better care for your health and well-being? Whatever it is, make time for it today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Some evening fun with friends or a solo date could be just what you need to clear the gloomy vibes away.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

After a busy day, it may be a good idea to call it an early night and catch up on sleep or your favorite TV shows.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If a money matter has got you stumped, perhaps it's time to reach out to someone knowledgeable for advice.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your style and charm are attractive. If there's something that you want, it may be yours soon, thanks to your magnestism.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're someone who thrives on independence. You chart your own course, and you live life your way. You value your freedom, and you're unapologetic about taking time out to pursue your passions and dreams. Your fast thinking and creative ideas set you apart, often putting you light-years ahead of what everyone else is doing. Even though you prefer to sidestep conventional norms, people are still drawn to you because you're so unique and original. This year, you'll find success by bridging the gap between your head and your heart.