As we welcome the first day of Virgo season, we're also getting ready to say goodbye to summer. It's the time of year when we begin making plans for the fall and preparing ourselves for the seasonal transition with cleaning, organising, and stocking up on the essentials. As the Mercury retrograde continues, it's also a good time for wrapping up unfinished business. However, there's a distracting energy in the air that may make it difficult to stay on track. Team- or group-based projects could be hindered by a lack of cooperation. Petty bickering could be an issue as well, so we should channel our energy into constructive tasks.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid multitasking or scattering your energy in too many directions. Keep it simple today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be in the mood to do something fun. Go where the mood takes you. Just be mindful of spending more money than you anticipated.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Self-care is the goal for today, especially if you're feeling stressed. Moving your body will help.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Get rid of distractions so that you can have the time and space to think, work or create.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

People may want to consult you for your expertise. It could be profitable for you. However, make sure that you're not overcommitting yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's your time to shine. Be confident in your abilities and skills.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your bandwidth may be running low. Let others handle things for a change.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Being of help to others can be rewarding for you. Offer a shoulder to lean on.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A collaborative project may not go so well. It's a good thing that you know how to hold your own.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Commit to learning as much you can, whenever you can. Don't assume that you have all the answers.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Before you make an investment of any kind, do your research first.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might find yourself meeting all sorts of new people now. Before you invite anyone into your inner circle, make sure to vet them accordingly.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You put a lot of care in all that you do, especially for the people you love. Whether the task is big or small, you take a meticulous approach in how you handle it, never missing a detail. You consistently set yourself and others up for success through your dedication and thoughtfulness. If you do stumble, you pick yourself up, learn from the experience, and do even better the next time. You just have to make sure that you're not being overly critical of yourself. This year, spend less time overthinking and more time living.