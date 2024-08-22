As we welcome the first day of Virgo season, we're also getting ready to say goodbye to summer. It's the time of year when we begin making plans for the fall and preparing ourselves for the seasonal transition with cleaning, organising, and stocking up on the essentials. As the Mercury retrograde continues, it's also a good time for wrapping up unfinished business. However, there's a distracting energy in the air that may make it difficult to stay on track. Team- or group-based projects could be hindered by a lack of cooperation. Petty bickering could be an issue as well, so we should channel our energy into constructive tasks.
Daily Horoscope
What does your horoscope say about you today: Thursday, August 22
Team- or group-based projects could be hindered by a lack of cooperation
