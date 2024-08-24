The current cosmic weather encourages us to do something fun today, whether it's getting outdoors and going to new places or enjoying some home-based recreation with friends and family. Activities that are creative, hands-on, or intellectually engaging will most likely be the biggest hits, as will lighthearted humour. Many of us will find ourselves in the mood for imaginative and inspiring experiences and entertainment. But as the Mercury retrograde continues, we'll need to be flexible with any last-minute changes in plans.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Let your inner kid out to play. Video games, creative writing or crafting are just a few ways that you can reconnect with your fun-loving side.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Staying home to listen to music, read, or rewatch some of your favorite shows or movies might be better options than going out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Take a break from social media and find something local to do. Invite a friend along to join you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Consider volunteering your time for a good cause. You might meet some amazing people.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Revisit your goals for the future. You might find clarity, solutions or opportunities that were missing before.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you have a project that you've been working on behind the scenes, focusing your energy on making revisions will be very productive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be in the mood to travel and explore. Visit a friend. Go to a museum. Attend a cultural event.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're ready to go after a new job, or you want to make yourself more marketable, brush up on your skills.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're in need of a pick-me-up, connect with people who inspire you, or at the very least make you laugh.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Moving your body through dance, exercise or play could be very therapeutic for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Plan an activity for you and someone you love that will give the two of you the chance to reconnect.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Organising your space or doing a DIY project can be constructive ways to channel your energy today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You only go after what you want. You don't waste time on things that don't inspire you. When you're not coming up with brilliant ideas or working to make those ideas a reality, you're usually helping others and finding solutions to tough problems. You're detail-oriented, and you never leave anything to chance. No matter the situation, you're always going to be prepared. You're witty, observant and a great conversationalist. It's no wonder that people enjoy talking to you and getting your take on many topics. This year, you're poised to make leaps and bounds. Broaden your mind, and you can broaden your world.