Expect the vibe to be relaxed today, especially in the afternoon and evening. Romance, art, entertainment, health and wellness are just a few areas that are supported by the current cosmic energy. Anyone working or catching up on chores should also find it to be a productive, stress-free kind of day. No matter how we'd like to spend our time, we should find the experience to be pleasant, as long as we factor in any potential hiccups caused by the Mercury retrograde. If problems do arise, a cool head and a practical approach will help resolve issues.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you feel moved to do something kind for someone in need, go for it. Gestures of goodwill ensure that there's still some good to go around.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Embracing spontaneity will benefit your love life as well as your sense of joy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Giving yourself some space to rest and recharge can be beneficial for your creative output and productivity.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spend time with friends or participate in a group activity, like bowling or a cooking class. You'll enjoy the company.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your inventiveness and originality are what people appreciate about you. Use these gifts to magnetise what you desire.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Do something that's just for yourself today. Catch a movie. Visit the library or a bookstore. Go on a day trip.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If clutter has been piling up, consider donating what you no longer use or need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might make a new friend through a shared interest or acquaintance. A conversation may reveal how much you two have in common.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your energy may be up and down today. If you have work that you need to complete, working in short bursts or when you feel the most energetic might be useful.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plan a romantic evening with your sweetheart or consider asking someone out on a date. Love is in the air!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might receive a surprise visit from a family member, but there's a strong chance that you'll be very happy about it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There may be some interesting events or activities going on in your city or neighborhood. Get out and explore.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You may not be a sappy romantic, but you believe in love and all the good it can do. You often show your love for others through your attention to detail, thoughtful gestures, and helpful assessments. You always do what you can to improve the world around you, whether it's taking care of animals, the environment, or people in need. You adhere to a strong set of personal values and an admirable work ethic. Once you've put your mind to something, you can make it happen. This year, more travel and adventure are the goals.