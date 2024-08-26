There's a buzzy energy in the air for today that may have us taking on more than we can handle if we're not careful. The good news is that the Mercury retrograde finally comes to an end on Wednesday, which should help alleviate some of the stress and confusion and get us back on track. Until then, we should still aim to take care of what's already on our plate and try to put off more important matters or decision-making until the Mercury retrograde is officially over.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There may be lots to do, maybe even more than you originally expected. Call in some backup.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may not be in the mood to work, but taking care of your responsibilities now will give you more room to relax later.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling "blah," find joy and inspiration whenever and wherever you can.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Connect with people or engage with media and entertainment that can provide you with comfort and hope.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Why insist on doing everything yourself when there are people willing to step in? Cooperation is the key.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

As tempting as it may be to start a new project, hold off for now. Finish what you're already working on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be plagued by some self-doubt. Remember the attributes that make you special.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your social battery might be running very low. Working solo or in the background might be helpful.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A communicative, cooperative approach with others can help you to succeed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Stay focused on what you can control and allow the rest to work itself out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be confident in putting yourself out there. Folks will appreciate the real you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Make sure that you take time out to nourish yourself on the inside and out. You can't run on an empty tank.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're incredibly loyal and devoted to the people you care about most. Folks know that they can count on you - anytime, anywhere. While you might enjoy being a source of support and guidance for others, it's important that you don't exhaust yourself while doing it. Treating yourself with as much kindness and care as you give to those around you is a must. As an imaginative soul, you often dream up brilliant plans and ideas that can help leave the world a little better than you found it. This year, you could receive attention or recognition for the work that you've done. Hold your head up high!