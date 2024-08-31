It's the perfect kind of Saturday for fun and leisure or just about anything else we'd like to do - though we'll find that we get the most enjoyment from activities centered on the arts, sports and athletics, and family-friendly entertainment. Overall, the current cosmic vibes encourage us to embrace our most playful, lighthearted self. If there's more serious or important work to do today, we can best get it done with a confident, can-do attitude.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Decompress and blow-off some steam. The time is right to find an activity you enjoy and have fun.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

While everyone else is out and about, you might find the most pleasure in staying home and relaxing. A night of family fun is a great option too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might discover something interesting or entertaining going on in your city or neighborhood. Discover what's happening on the local scene.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You need time to rest and recharge. Find ways to wind down. Take a nap and listen to your body.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take advantage of the positive vibes in the air. Enjoy the moment while you have it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's your birthday season. Take stock of your needs and do something nice for yourself. You deserve it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The day is ideal for attending a social event or connecting with friends. Life is always a little better when you have some company with whom you can enjoy it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might attract attention today due to your work or reputation. Embrace the spotlight.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your inner archer is yearning for a target. Feed your wanderlust and thirst for adventure.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's OK to lean on others from time to time. You don't always have to go it alone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Finding a balance between self-care and caring for others will be beneficial for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Aim to take care of the little tasks that will help you stay on track with your responsibilities and your wellness.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You often meet a challenge head-on. Between your quick wit and your industrious spirit, you handle difficulties with ease. Others may defer to you for guidance because of how competent you are. You're also caring and down-to-earth. You don't think twice about going out of your way to help someone else. While you pride yourself on your meticulousness, you're learning to be more patient when plans don't work out as expected. This year, practice the art of surrender, and go with the flow. You'll discover that you'll end up exactly where you need to be.