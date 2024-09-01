We may have to work extra hard to make sure that the cheerful vibes for today don't get overshadowed by some of the more weightier concerns affecting us both collectively and personally. On the plus side, much of the day is great for doing anything that's fun, creative or daring. By the late evening, our attention turns toward more practical matters, which can be helpful for getting ready for the week ahead and knocking out chores. Set yourself up for a successful week ahead.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of letting your ego get in the way. Take a lighthearted approach.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's not helpful being your own impediment. Dig down and challenge your self-limiting beliefs.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Naming your fears can aid you in facing them with confidence. You are powerful.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid getting into power struggles with others. You have nothing to prove.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

What's something you can do to support your well-being today? Put it on your schedule.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Indulge your creative side. You might find it to be very healing for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Spending time with those you call your chosen family might be what your heart needs today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to ruminate over things that you can control. Put your energy into something more constructive.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to take a deeper look at your finances. What can you do differently to improve or grow your money?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be too hard on yourself. Give yourself some grace. Tomorrow is another chance for success.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If your spirit is heavy, talk to someone you trust. It may help you to feel better.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't make comparisons between yourself and others. It's almost never a helpful exercise. Instead, give yourself credit where it's due.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You love learning, and whatever you study, you aim to learn as much as possible about the subject. You also appreciate long and in-depth conversations with others. The people who capture your heart are those you find intellectually engaging. You may not be quick to let down your guard, but when you do, you are forever loyal and devoted to the people you care about. This year, as you continue to work on changing your relationships for the better, you'll be learning the importance of stepping back and allowing others to do their part.