We may not have much drive or motivation under today's dreary skies. If possible, we should leave the more important work and decision-making for another day, when our energy and focus return. For now, our day is best spent doing small, mundane tasks or anything else that doesn't require a whole lot of time, attention or activity. Trying to force a desired outcome might lead to more frustration. We should opt to take a go-with-the-flow approach, since there's a strong chance that plans may not go as expected.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Turning your attention to more creative or enjoyable projects can help ensure that the day doesn't go to waste.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be all peopled out. It might be helpful to stay off social media and set your notifications to Do Not Disturb for a little while.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to take on more than you can handle. If you're low on bandwidth, let folks know. They will understand.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Pay attention to what your body is telling you. It's probably saying that you need a time-out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not get exactly what you want, but maybe you just need to give it another chance and try a different approach.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Working alone might be the only way you can get anything done, as others might not be of much help.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

When it comes to setting a timeline for a goal, make sure you're realistic about what you can do and when. You may need to give yourself more time.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't compare yourself to others. Acknowledge and take pride in your own achievements.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be easy to overcommit yourself today. Be wise about what you decide to give your time and energy to.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not go as expected, so be flexible. Only worry about the things you have the power to fix or improve.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't settle. If there's something you want, now's the time to ask.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might be hard to feel centered. Sticking with a routine or practicing meditative techniques, like breathwork, can help.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're spirited, resilient and ambitious. You often succeed at whatever you do because of how smart, disciplined and industrious you are. You never shy away from responsibility, and you make sure that you keep your promises. You keep your wits about you during difficult situations, and you make problem-solving look easy. You have much insight to share with others. There are times when you might feel like you're an old soul. You're deeply committed to the people you love, and you're most likely the rock in your relationships, keeping everyone safe and grounded. This year, carve out more time for yourself and what makes you happy. Your needs are important, too.