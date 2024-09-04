The slow and sluggish energy continues today, making it hard to get much done. However, allowing ourselves to be more thoughtful about what we take on can ensure that we have a productive day. We should avoid spreading ourselves thin, as having too much to do can hinder our progress. We'll find that we can be the most effective by focusing our energy on matters concerning our home and family, as well as our security, comfort, and emotional well-being. Channeling our energy into a project that we're passionate about can also help us use the day to our advantage.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You're encouraged to take some time out of your busy schedule and be a bit more proactive about spending time with the people you love.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Life begins to move a lot faster. Having a routine in place can help you keep up.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in the mood to shop. Just be mindful of unexpected expenses.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be noticeably moody and short on patience. Try to channel your energy into something constructive. Physical activity could be a stress-reliever.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may not have as much energy as usual, which means that you'll need to be extra choosy about the commitments you make and the responsibilities you take on.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have renewed interest in pursuing a specific goal. You may be closer to the finish line than you think.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Trust your gut instincts when it comes to important decision-making.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You need a break. Find a quiet space that's just for you, preferably somewhere near water or in nature. You could also plan a getaway for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Protect your peace of mind. Exercise your boundaries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Beware of petty arguments or bickering. If you're in a conflict with someone, try to find the middle ground.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid giving yourself more work than necessary. Take it easy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You've got the fighting spirit today. If you believe you can win, you will.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't rush into anything. You take your time with your decisions because you know that putting thought and time into what you do will ensure the best outcome. You're honest and a person of principle. You go to great lengths to make the people in your life feel loved and supported. When faced with an obstacle or the risk of failure, you don't give up; instead, you keep pushing until you succeed. This year, focus on the goals that are most important to you. You're almost where you want to be.