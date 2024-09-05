Today puts the spotlight on relationships and connection. We'll find teamwork and partnership to be useful for reaching our goals for today and beyond. If there are relationship issues to address, this is an optimal time to get to the heart of the matter. It should be easier to find a happy medium with others, as many will be in a cooperative mood. On a lighter note, the current planetary weather is also great for socialising, romance, and meeting new people.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When you partner up with the people whose values and talents align with yours, you can't lose.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

What can you do to best support your health and well-being today? Make it a priority.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Romance, fun and creativity take center stage. Do what makes your heart happy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being with family should comfort you; it shouldn't do the opposite. Connect with the people who make you feel loved and seen.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be thoughtful about what you say "yes" to, because it's impossible to make everyone happy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spoil yourself a little. If possible, take the day off from work and responsibilities, and indulge in what makes you happy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've made a promise to yourself about something, make sure that you honor it and keep your word.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Enjoy your alone time. Sometimes me-time is necessary to recharge your social batteries.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Aim to spend time with friends. It will be rejuvenating for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Lead with compassion, not by force. This will get you the results you desire.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Indulge in your love for learning. Take an introductory course on a new skill, or build on the expertise you already have.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sometimes doing something nice for yourself could be as simple as asking for help - or allowing yourself to receive it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You never run out of ideas. However, you're shrewd and discerning enough to know which ideas you should invest in so that you don't waste your time and effort. You're a person of substance and good character. You always make sure that your words and actions align. Your consistency and dedication help you to hit your mark, while your unwavering love and support keep your relationships strong. This year may bring you a fresh start or new opportunities within your career. You could also become a prominent figure within your community or your field of work.