The skies are friendly, and the vibes are upbeat. It's a great day for meetings, social gatherings, and other events that bring people together. Any problem that arises today can be solved best with the help of a team. The creative energy in the atmosphere is also strong, which can help inspire ideas and solutions. The evening hours bode well for fun and entertainment and spending time with friends. The early part of the day will be the most productive for us.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Plan a romantic evening with your partner. If you're single, aim to meet someone new. Love is in the air!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you have wellness goals that you're trying to reach, you can make significant progress with your efforts today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a good day for fun, romance and socializing. You could also have a lot of success with a creative idea or project.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect a positive outcome with a housing, real-estate, or home-related issue. A family member could come through for you, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You'll find professional networking to be beneficial. Being a part of a team or a group project will also be favorable for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Rely on your intuition when it comes to making smart money moves.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your positivity and can-do spirit may serve as an inspiration to others. If you expect good things to happen, there's a strong chance that they will.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your ability to attune to your audience will aid you in getting your ideas or message across successfully.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Put yourself in the company of smart, engaging people. Maybe this means attending a class or a cultural event, or spending time with your friends.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may experience a personal or professional win. Your hard work is paying off. Congrats!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Serendipity may be at work when it comes to who you encounter. Powerful connections could be made.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Do something good for your emotional well-being. Perhaps a DIY project might fit the bill.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You approach life with purpose. When you want something, you waste no time going after it and always strive to do your best. You pride yourself on your self-reliance and work ethic. You're a realist, and you prefer facts over feelings or opinions. You're unafraid to speak your mind. People can count on you for your honesty. While there are times when you may be a bit quiet and reserved, deep down you're goofy and fun-loving. This year may present you with an opportunity to make money while doing something you love, or to enter into a promising partnership.