We can expect an emotionally intense day ahead. It could be easy to get entangled in unnecessary drama with others if we're not careful. If we want to keep stress to a minimum, we should aim to pick our battles and avoid taking anything too personally. We should also be mindful of making rash decisions or being careless with our words and actions. On a more positive note, the day is opportune for nourishing our closest bonds and being with the people we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Practice patience, especially with financial decisions. Too, don't discount the support of those who love you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Getting feedback or advice from someone you trust could aid you in making a sound choice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Channelling your energy into mundane tasks that support your well-being can help you find your calm.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Enjoying your me-time might be more nourishing and relaxing than spending time with others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be extra moody. Avoid letting your emotions drive your words and decisions, because your judgement may be clouded.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're feeling anxious about something, talking to a friend or being in their company could help you get out of your head.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Getting advice or input from others may not be very helpful today. Trust yourself when it comes to decision-making.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your confidence and determination will enable you to handle any curveballs that get tossed your way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid jumping into new projects or commitments. You need time to rest.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It could be easy to make assumptions about something. Get the facts or go straight to the source instead.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Upholding your boundaries is a good way to steer clear of drama and negativity.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be a bit chaotic. Find joy and laughter where you can. If there's work to do, consider taking the day off.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an ambitious person. You aim high, and you carefully plan your every move, making sure that you leave nothing to chance. You don't stop working until you've reached your goal. Your dedication inspires others. You're tough, shrewd and fearless, and you have a way of making the hard work look easy. While you do a lot to help others, you may need to work on letting others help you. This year, aim to find new things to do in your city and elsewhere. Meet new people. Learn as much as you can. Shift your perspective for the better.