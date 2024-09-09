The current cosmic weather encourages us to engage with the power of imagination. It's an excellent day for brainstorming ideas and doing creative work. Today's planetary power can also be used to find innovative solutions for problems that we may be working to solve. Toward the late afternoon, the energy gets a bit scattered, which may make it difficult to stay on track. We may need to work extra hard to block out distractions and achieve our goals for the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't attempt to start something new until you've finished the work that you already have on your plate.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're full of ideas today, but you may need a viable plan for executing them.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may feel like you're all over the place. Do something that helps you feel grounded.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your creativity and resourcefulness may not only save the day; it might garner you some praise or recognition.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Go with your gut today. It will enable you to make the best decisions.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Doing things the way that you've always done them may no longer work. You're encouraged to try a new approach.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sometimes the best thing you can do when facing uncertainty is to embrace it and go with the flow.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It can be good to step outside of your comfort zone. Connect with people who encourage you to do so.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to pace yourself today, as it could be easy to get overwhelmed or lose focus. Stick with the basics for now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The first half of the day bodes well for brainstorming meetings or catching up with others. By the afternoon, you'll be craving some alone time.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may have a very busy day ahead. Don't let your self-care fall by the wayside.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're challenged to think differently today. Talk to folks who can help you widen your perspective.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're studious, intelligent and witty. You're good at what you do because of all the time and effort you put into learning your craft. Although you may dislike it when life doesn't go as planned, you're adaptable and resourceful enough to handle it. You're currently undergoing a personal transformation that may be a bit challenging for you at times; however, if you can do as much as possible to simplify your life this year, you'll get through it just fine.