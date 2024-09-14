Friendship and community are spotlighted, as the current cosmic vibes encourage us to connect with people, both new and old. The day will be best spent engaging in group activities, like games, workshops and celebrations. Helping others through volunteering or philanthropy is also a great way to make the most of today's planetary power. For anyone who prefers to spend time solo, there could be much to gain from shaking things up a bit and doing something outside of the usual routine.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might enjoy participating in a team-based activity, like taking a class, playing a game, or attending a social mixer.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

People may defer to you for your guidance or leadership. Trust your instincts.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in the mood to get away for a bit. Travel and adventure are calling you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Talking to a trusted friend about what you're feeling can give you some peace of mind.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Spend time with someone who makes you happy and adds joy to your life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Self-care is the primary concern for today. What's something you can do to make your life a little easier? Incorporate it into your routine.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Engage with play and creativity. Bask in the lighter side of life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Staying home might be what's most enjoyable for you today. If you do go anywhere, chances are, you'll be most interested in visiting family.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a good time to upgrade your tech, catch up on your reading, or check in with people. Discovering interesting things to do in your neighborhood is also a great option.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be in the mood to shop. You might find a few gems at a thrift store or a vintage shop.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Indulge in all of the feel-good vibes. You deserve to be happy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Most likely, you need a nap, or probably two, today. Take some time out to rest.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Comfort is important to you, which is why you work so hard to achieve it. Having security and consistency in your work, relationships, and day-to-day routine provides you with peace of mind. At the same time, your calm demeanor, patience and reliability enable you to offer your loved ones a sense of ease and stability, too. You're loving, supportive and trustworthy. You're also goal-oriented. When you set your mind on a goal, you employ persistence and ingenuity to reach it. This year, you'll benefit the most by prioritising your well-being and doing what you can to simplify your life. Don't work so hard!