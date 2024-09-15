The atmosphere is brimming with cheer, and positivity abounds. The current astrological weather is great for making new acquaintances and business contacts, or hanging out with friends and family. Public events and gatherings, as well as private parties and celebrations, should be especially inviting. It's also a gold-star day for romance. Both couples and singles can take advantage of the flirty vibes. With a powerful lunar eclipse just two days away, today gives us an opportunity to relax and enjoy ourselves before the eclipse arrives and heightens the emotional turbulence in the air.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Plan a date or an outing with friends. On a similar note, if you're invited to a party or an event, go!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be in work mode. Expect success or recognition for your efforts. You could also get a shot at a new opportunity. Send out your resume.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you want to make a great impression on others and stand out from the crowd, the spotlight is yours. Your confidence and charisma can't be beat. Romance is in the air, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spending quality time with family can be deeply comforting and rejuvenating.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You never know who you might meet. Keep yourself open to new connections and experiences.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could be celebrating your progress surrounding a project or goal that you've been working hard on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your adventurousness or willingness to take risks will be rewarded. Try something new.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Being in your own bubble, puttering around your home, or enjoying a lazy day off will make your heart happy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Go where you can get some intellectual or cultural engagement, like a workshop, concert or museum.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be on the receiving end of some good financial news. Congrats!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Laughter, dancing, romance - these items might be on your agenda for today. If not, they definitely should be.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might get a lot out of volunteering or supporting a good cause.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

ou're creative and very resourceful, and you usually put these talents to use in your work or when helping others. When executing plans, you take the slow and steady route. You know that good things come to those who wait. Still, there are times when you can overthink things, which can prevent you from trying new things or experiencing the peace that you crave so much. Engaging with art, romance or nature allows you time to get out of your head and just enjoy life. This year, the secret to your success may mean creating more room in your schedule to relax, or finding a job that you're truly passionate about.