Since there's a game-changing lunar eclipse just one day away, emotions and nervous tension may be more intense than usual. To keep ourselves as calm and grounded as possible, today encourages us to take a breather and delve inward. Rest, prayer or meditation can be helpful in easing stress and worry, as could leaning on the support of our loved ones or having a creative outlet. On a positive note, today's planetary power can be beneficial for harnessing our intuition, tapping into the power of our imagination, and embodying kindness and compassion.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need a little time to catch up to yourself. Embrace the quiet and stillness.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make good progress with a goal or project that you're working on. Stay focused.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If it's a new job or an opportunity that you're after, be prepared to make your move. You can also achieve a positive outcome with a money matter.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If it feels like you're in your element today, it's because you are. Enjoy it!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could be feeling tired and moody. Be gentle with yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A willingness to collaborate with others will get you the best results.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your ambition and determination will get you far.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your creative energy is strong. Now's the time to start working on your ideas.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Exercise your boundaries. Be protective of your peace.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A simple conversation may be all that it takes to resolve a conflict or issue.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Working on a DIY project could be a good way to clear your head.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your body may intuitively tell you what it needs. Pay attention.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

ou're resilient, self-reliant and determined. However, having people in your life who can reciprocate the care and support that you often provide to others brings out the best in you. Aside from being a hard worker, you're also a pleasure-seeker and always up for experiences that feed your five senses. People often find you lovable, easygoing and grounded. Structure and routine are important facets of your life, but this year encourages you to shake things up a little if you've fallen into a rut.