It's expected to be a slow-going day as we recover from yesterday's game-changing but energy-zapping lunar eclipse. There might be a bout of melancholy and moodiness in the air that may hinder our ability to meet our objectives. Focusing our time and attention on constructive tasks and activities, or breaking big goals down into more manageable pieces, could be helpful for managing stress and productivity. We should also avoid making major decisions, since we're more liable to go with our emotions rather than reason.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling irritable, take it as a cue to ramp up the self-care.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take some time away from the crowd and seek out something that brings you joy, like writing, art or music.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be under a lot of pressure. Look to your friends for support.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It could be hard to find the silver lining today; try to do so anyway.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A financial problem could arise and cause you some frustration. Given the situation, consider the best outcome and work toward that.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to be too critical of yourself or others. Give people the space to be themselves and make mistakes.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't pack your schedule full. Delegate some of your duties.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Giving yourself a more flexible deadline to reach a goal could save you a lot of stress.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take the sensible approach today. Avoid unnecessary risk-taking.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have to receive a couple of "noes" before you get a "yes." Keep trying!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid spreading yourself thin. Conserve your time and energy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sometimes it's necessary to tell people "no." If you do, you'll thank yourself later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You always strive to do what's best for yourself as well as your relationships. While there might be moments when you invest too much of your time and energy in making other people happy, you're learning the value of self-love and how to prioritise your own needs. You don't shy away from your responsibilities. However, when you're working on a project that you're wholeheartedly invested in, you really shine. This year, don't be afraid to move on from something that is no longer sustainable or fulfilling.