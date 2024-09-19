As eclipse season continues, which helps us let go of what we've outgrown, today favors new ideas, approaches and experiences. The current cosmic weather is perfect for getting away from our usual routine. We're encouraged to be creative and remain open to taking risks. Stepping outside of our comfort zone will yield positive results, as will embracing our originality. However, as we embrace change and our own individuality, there could be conflict with those who want things to stay the same. Still, it's flexibility and open-mindedness that will enable us to achieve success.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might find it helpful to implement a new routine to improve your productivity and reach your wellness goals.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Follow your creative impulses. You'll like where they take you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may finally be able to move on from something from the past. Your future is bright.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Networking can be useful for your professional advancement. Meeting new people can enrich your life.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

People will appreciate your ability to think outside the box. You are inspiring! Your innovative and enterprising spirit could also aid you in attracting a profitable opportunity.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's one thing you can bet on, it's yourself. Be confident; be bold.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're moved to help someone out of the kindness of your own heart, give what feels doable for you. Too, you could receive unexpected support.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

An impromptu date with a friend could be good for you and your well-being.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Being flexible with your plans or your approach will help you handle whatever life tosses at you today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Learn or try something new, or visit somewhere you've never been. You'll be glad you did.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Pay attention to what your intuition tells you. Your instincts are sharp.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Talking to the right person could help spark your creativity or aid you in executing your ideas.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You know how to enjoy life's little pleasures. You work hard, but you also leave room for joy and wonder. You're self-reflective, and you're always striving to improve yourself. However, there are times when loving yourself as you are is the better option. You're always seeking ways to make useful contributions to your relationships and the world around you, and you often do. People admire you for your intelligence, dedication and strength. This year, opportunities and experiences will arise that will remind you of just how fearless and formidable you are.