We can expect today to be physically and emotionally draining. We might find it beneficial to wait until when we're feeling more energised to handle more demanding responsibilities. Our judgement may also be clouded due to the scattered, confusing energy in the air. So, it will also be useful to put off major decisions until we have the clarity we need. Maintaining healthy boundaries with others, as well as utilising our discernment, can help us guard ourselves against potentially messy situations. On a much lighter note, the current cosmic weather can be useful for innovative thinking, pursuing creative interests, and engaging with the arts.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might take a lot of focus and determination to stay on track. Try not to push yourself too hard.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your natural charisma draws people to you, but you may need to make sure that they have your best interests at heart.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't be afraid of failure. You're more powerful and resilient than you might think.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It could be easy to get discouraged. Talking to someone you trust or admire could help you stay hopeful.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do what you can to safeguard your banking information or personal data. It may save you a lot of stress.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't allow others to undermine your confidence. Be yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling rundown, do what you can to bolster your health and wellness.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Not everyone may share your creative or artistic vision, but you can find people who do.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid taking on more responsibilities than you can handle. Practice saying "no."

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're unsure about the next steps you should take, listen to your heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Stay on top of your money so you know where it's going. Make sure you're not paying for subscriptions or services that you may have forgotten to cancel.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be so accommodating to others. More balance or reciprocity may be needed in a relationship.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

If you're faced with a problem, you work hard to resolve it. If you see the need for improvements, you'll do what you can to make things better. You're perceptive and clever. When you put your mind to something, you make it happen. You possess a good understanding of people, and many find you personable. The advice or insight that you have to offer is invaluable. Still, you're unafraid to ask questions or admit what you don't know. This year, expect exciting opportunities for travel, exploration and personal growth.