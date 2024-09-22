It's officially the start of fall and the beginning of Libra season. While Libra is a zodiac sign that underscores the value of teamwork and partnership, it's also a sign that reminds us of the importance of balance. We can bring equilibrium to our lives by engaging in activities we enjoy and taking time out to appreciate the beauty around us. Spending time with the people we love and sharing in each other's passions and interests are ways that we can make the most out of the current cosmic weather.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Connect with someone you hold dear. It will be good for your soul.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be too shy or proud to ask for support. Teamwork is a cornerstone of success.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The only goal that you should have for the day is to do something fun. Fill your heart with some joy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Engaging with the arts or with your creativity is a great way to spend the day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes the best way to help a friend is by offering them an opportunity to share a few laughs with you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could receive good news regarding money. On a similar note, if you have a financial decision to make, now's the time.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your birthday season is here! Do something nice for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You need quality time with yourself. Put it on the schedule.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be choosy about the company you keep today. Being with a few close friends instead of a casual acquaintance or a large crowd will provide you with more enjoyment.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can lead by example in making the world better. Consider volunteering at an organization within your community.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Embrace what makes you special. People will appreciate your gifts.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A staycation or a one-day retreat could give you the pick-me-up you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

It's no surprise that you're so popular. You have an inviting personality that people love. You're kind, gracious and witty. You enjoy meeting new people and engaging in great conversation. You're a great judge of character, and you're also a loyal friend. You have exquisite taste and an appreciation for the finer things in life. You enjoy expressing yourself creatively, whether it's through your art, hobbies or personal style. You're intellectual and imaginative as well. This year, dare to leave the familiar behind and try as many new things as you can. Spread your wings and fly!