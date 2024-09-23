We may need some extra time to get ourselves revved up for the day, due to a slow, demotivating kind of morning. As we head into the afternoon, the pace picks up, and so should we. Today's planetary power is best used for business or activities centered on learning and education, technology and media, and commerce. There's also a friendly vibe in the air that's great for meetings, networking and social events. Writing and communication will be bolstered by today's planetary power as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of assuming or expecting the worst. Count your blessings instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You don't need to compare yourself to other people. Appreciate yourself as you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid taking on more than necessary or more than you can handle.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Find the silver lining where you can. There's always a bright side to look forward to.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Surround yourself with positive people. Also, don't be afraid to ask others for help. They will gladly come through for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't always fix or solve everyone else's problems, and there's nothing wrong with admitting this.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try not to be so focused on reaching an outcome or goal that you miss the beauty of where you are now. Make peace with the process.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid to open yourself or your heart up again.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Exercising better boundaries can help improve your relationships.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't neglect yourself and your well-being. Self-care is important.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid second-guessing yourself. Trust that you know exactly what you're doing.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're in a melancholy mood, your loved ones can lift you up. Spend some time with them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You dazzle people with your style and charm. You're friendly to everyone you meet. In your relationships, you strive to be fair and cooperative. You appreciate when people reciprocate the care and support that you give to them. Being a part of team that works well together brings out the best side of you. If there's anyone who can get people to work together or come to an agreement, it's you. Others respect you because you're smart, resourceful and confident. This year, expect to make leaps and bounds on your personal journey. Keep growing!