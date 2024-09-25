We can get a lot accomplished today if we can stay focused on what we need to do and avoid the lure of unrealistic thinking, goals and expectations. Since emotions could be heightened, we should also be mindful of getting pulled into an undertow of feelings, especially as the stress of eclipse season continues. Channeling our energy into constructive and worthwhile projects can be a good way to stay productive and keep ourselves away from petty drama. In addition, it can help to pay attention to what we're feeling and recognise when it's necessary to pause, rest or seek support.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling cranky or moody, get to the underlying cause. Perhaps you need some extra self-care.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid petty disagreements. Choose to have constructive conversations instead.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If there's a position, opportunity, or role that you want, now's the time to go for it. Don't second-guess yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be confident in yourself. You know what to do and how to do it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Hang back and observe for now. Don't be so quick to act.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Perhaps you need a break from people, or at least from social media, so that you can focus more on yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Work might be more stressful than usual. It's also possible that you have extra responsibilities to handle. Either way, take time out to breathe and care for your mental well-being.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People will appreciate your honesty and decisiveness. Stick to your principles.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be choosy about who you team up with. Make sure that your values, vision and interests align.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need to have a heart-to-heart or an important conversation. Expect a positive outcome.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Life might be extra busy. Make sure to give your body what it needs so that you can keep up.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your talent and creativity may put you in the spotlight. Enjoy your moment as you take the centre stage!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're objective and impartial. You always strive to understand both sides of a conflict. This makes you a good mediator and problem-solver. People often trust your sound judgment. You're a great team player, and you don't think twice about helping out a friend or a stranger. Your likable personality makes it easy for others to relate to you. Your penchant for style also draws people in. This year puts the spotlight on your work and contributions. If you feel like you're not fulfilling your mission in life, it's never too late to start working toward it.