As eclipse season continues, the atmosphere may feel more emotionally charged than usual, and today is no exception. We might find it difficult to get on the same page with others, which could potentially stir up old drama or issues. It might be best to stay in our respective corners until some of the tension dies down. We should also be selective about the company we keep. Focusing our energy on more joyful and uplifting things can help alleviate our stress. Since there might be a noticeable decrease in our motivation and productivity, we should aim to keep our schedule light as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of letting your ego get in the way of your dealings with others. Can you find a win-win solution?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Set aside time to care for yourself and your well-being.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Make life easy for yourself. Avoid overcommitting your time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take care not to overindulge in things that aren't good for you. You'll feel better as a result.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Before you agree to something in order to make someone else happy, consider what will make you happy instead.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Give yourself a break - literally. Call out of work, if possible, and enjoy a day of no responsibilities!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A friend may be a much-needed source of support and comfort. Reach out to them.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may feel good about the progress you're making with a project or goal. Keep it up!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Seek out hope and inspiration where you can. Find the silver lining.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Practice the art of receiving. Let others take care of you for a change.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Others may come to you for aid or guidance. Help where you can, but don't overextend yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you've got chores or clutter piling up, take care of the issue now so that you don't have to worry about it later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're cooperative and collaborative, but you also know how to step in and lead when necessary. With your sharp mind and friendly disposition, you can fit in and make fast friends with just about anyone. You're charming, cool and witty. You don't allow your emotions to color your judgment. You pride yourself on being logical and unbiased. You remain calm under pressure, and you rarely sweat the small stuff or hold a grudge. This year, you may experience some changes in your relationships that strengthen some and dissolve others. Either way, you'll get exactly what you need.