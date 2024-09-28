We get a reprieve from the emotional intensity of eclipse season with the current cosmic weather, which encourages us to focus on fun. The day is ideal for getting together with friends for some lighthearted entertainment, like games, sports, or going to the movies. Spending time with ourselves while doing something we enjoy is also encouraged. Anything related to the arts and culture will largely be of interest. Toward the evening, the energy could get a little moody, so it might be helpful to give ourselves an out if we're not feeling the vibes.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Indulge in some creative entertainment where you can. Make something by hand or feed your mind.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be inspired to spruce up your space. Perhaps a home DIY project will satisfy the urge.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A solo day trip or outing could be a nice way to spend your time. Sharing your writing, music, or sense of humor with others are great options, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might receive an unexpected gift of some kind. Count your blessings.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your light and positivity attract good things to you. You can increase the positive vibes by attending a social event or spending time with friends.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Tend to your spiritual well-being. Feed your soul with what it needs to feel satisfied.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might enjoy participating in a team- or group-based activity, like karaoke or a trivia night.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Work is where your head's at today. You can get a lot accomplished.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a good day for leading a workshop or taking one. Spending time with people you can learn from and laugh with will nourish you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Expect success with business or money matters.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Do something with your partner that you both will enjoy. If romance isn't your vibe right now, plan some one-on-one time with your best bud.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A cosy afternoon at home alone or with family will put you in a feel-good mood.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're fun-loving and pleasant to be around. You're also approachable and friendly. You enjoy getting to know people and learning about them and their passions. Although you can easily connect with others, you're still choosy about who you call your friends. You love being surrounded by beauty, and chances are, you have a creative talent. You strive to maintain peace in your life and bring happiness to others. You may have experienced a lot of change over the last year, but soon you will feel more settled and upbeat.