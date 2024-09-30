With a game-changing solar eclipse only two days away, the current vibes may feel weird and wonky. They might even throw us off our game. However, there is some stabilising energy in the air that we can use to help us stay on track with our goals. Whatever we put our minds to now, the current cosmic weather lends us both the push and the stick-to-itiveness that we need to execute our plans. Passion and creativity will be rewarded, as will discipline and hard work. Meanwhile, if there's some unfinished business we need to handle, it's a great time to tie up loose ends.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Consider something small but impactful that you can do to make the world a kinder, brighter place. Consider donating your time, skills or talent.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You could experience success with a creative collaboration or partnership. Romance is a win for you, too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you have career-related goals that you're trying to reach, you can make a great deal of headway.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Success is yours today. Expect a personal victory.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to handling financial matters, take a thoughtful approach and carefully consider your next steps.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Networking or team-based projects that you're a part of should yield good results.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Let your intuition guide your decision-making. You know exactly what to do.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Allow yourself to call on others for support. They can make your life easier.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A home or family matter may need to be addressed. If you can face the issue head-on, you'll achieve positive results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

New doors and opportunities are opening up for you. Are you ready for them?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect to receive some good money news. A sound financial decision could pay off.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Schedule important calls or meetings for today, as it will be easy to get people on board with you and what you're working on.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're insightful and funny. Laughter feeds your spirit. You always try to spread positive vibes whenever and wherever you can. You may consider yourself an idealist because you often find the good in others, as well as the beauty in the world. You do what you can to increase the love and positivity around you through appreciating art and music, helping others, or developing innovative ideas. This year, pay attention to your need for rest, spiritual fulfillment, and a greater emotional well-being. Take care of yourself.