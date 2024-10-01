The pace for today may feel very stop-and-go. As such, it might be difficult to find a comfortable groove. Much of the fatigue or confusion that we may be feeling is most likely a side effect of tomorrow's energy-zapping solar eclipse. However, if we're willing to take our time, think outside the box, and team up with others, we can achieve our goals. Aside from handling our responsibilities, the current cosmic vibes also encourage us to make time for self-care and nourishment, which can help us feel more balanced.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What are some small improvements you can make to your daily routine that will benefit your health and your productivity? Seek guidance if you're stumped.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take a chance on yourself and your skills. You might just come out a winner.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't hold onto negative emotions. Exercising, dancing, or moving your body can help you shake off the blues.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Opening yourself up to new connections can unlock doors for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're looking to advance professionally, your efforts should be fruitful. It could also be time to move on from a position or role you've outgrown.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Shake things up a little and try something new. You could get a lot out of the experience.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might have little desire or motivation to do anything today. Getting some extra rest won't hurt.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People can pleasantly surprise you if you give them the chance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Practice taking on less instead of more. Prioritize what's important to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be optimistic. Avoid feelings of doubt and negativity. Everything will work out as it should.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Empower yourself by embracing change; don't fear it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're in need of inspiration, connect with someone who brings it forth within you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're smart and perceptive. You're a true intellectual. Getting along with others comes naturally to you. While some might consider you indecisive, you don't seem to mind. You know that being thoughtful about your decisions and actions is one of the keys to fulfillment. You're coming toward the end of a long and stressful chapter in your life, which means that a brighter future lies ahead. This year, focus on healing your heart and mind, and prepare for all the good things to come!