Under today's game-changing solar eclipse, we can expect to feel a noticeable tension in the air. As the message of this eclipse exposes the cracks within our relationships and quality of life, there will be issues concerning our ability (or inability) to peacefully get along with one another. The good news is that if we're willing to do the hard but necessary work it takes to improve how we show up for others, in addition to how we show up for ourselves, then we'll have a fighting chance at making the world a happier place for all.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're uncertain about the future of a relationship, you'll know where it'll head soon enough.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Are you overwhelmed? Maybe it's time to pare down your commitments or bring on some extra help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling bored or uninspired, use this discomfort. It could lead you back to something you loved or encourage you to do something you've been afraid to do.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Give yourself the kind of nurturing that you always wanted but never received.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There's a conversation you've been dreading to have, but it looks like the words might finally come spilling out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A money matter might arise that requires your attention. There may be room to negotiate or get outside help to resolve the issue.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be feeling the pressure to keep up with expectations. Consider what you might be doing for approval, versus what you're genuinely doing for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Recognising when it's time to let go of something that's no longer helpful, fulfilling, or sustainable for you is an act of self-love.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A friendship needs to be able to grow if it's going to last. Remember this.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be taking your professional life in a new direction. Or maybe a business relationship has run its course. Either way, help arrives when you need it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Self-limiting beliefs may be holding you back. Don't count yourself out or sell yourself short.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Remain hopeful. Out of the ashes, something new will come.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a calm and cool vibe. Even if you're dealing with something difficult, you never lose your chill. You're a loyal friend, and you're devoted to the ones you love. You strive to maintain cohesion in your relationships, and you appreciate it when others put the same amount of effort into the connection as you do. You may not always like to ruffle feathers, but you will if it means standing up for what's just or fair. This year, you're on the cusp of a major personal breakthrough. It's time for a new lease on life.