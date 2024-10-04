Well our last foray into the weird and wonderful world of requests was so well received we figured we’d do another one! So buckle up for round two of the sort of stuff yacht crew have been dealing with this summer all over the world …

More Eccentric Guest Requests

The Iceberg Request: While cruising in cold waters, a guest requested that the crew bring an iceberg on board so they could have their drink “on the rocks.” The crew, ever resourceful, carved a chunk of ice from a nearby glacier and presented it on deck, much to the delight and amusement of the guest, who enjoyed their drink with a literal piece of nature in it.

The Skydiving Extravaganza: An adventurous guest requested an impromptu skydiving session over the ocean. The crew arranged for a professional skydiving team to join them at the next port, and the guest had the thrilling experience of jumping from a plane and landing on a designated spot on the yacht’s deck. The crew watched in awe and amusement as the guest made a dramatic entrance. Thank God they didn’t miss!

On-Board Antics

The Costume Ball: A guest decided to throw a spontaneous costume ball and insisted that the crew join in the fun. With limited resources, the crew got creative, using bed sheets, kitchen aprons, and whatever else they could find to fashion makeshift costumes. The sight of the crew mingling with guests in their DIY outfits added a hilarious and charming touch to the evening.

The Missing Guest: One guest had a penchant for playing hide and seek, but without informing anyone. The crew spent an entire afternoon searching for the guest, only to find them comfortably napping in a hidden storage compartment. The guest found the whole situation amusing, while the crew had a mix of relief and laughter.

Fishing for Fun: During a fishing trip, a guest requested to catch a fish with their bare hands, a task easier said than done. The crew set up a shallow area with netting to increase the chances of success. After several humorous attempts and lots of splashing, the guest finally caught a small fish, leading to a triumphant and laughter-filled moment. Thankfully the chef was not asked to cook it.

Memorable Parties and Events

The Karaoke Catastrophe: A guest threw a karaoke party and insisted that everyone, including the captain, participate. The captain, not known for his singing abilities, delivered a hilariously off-key rendition of a popular song, which became the highlight of the night. The crew and guests bonded over the shared laughter and unforgettable performances.

The Paint Party: One evening, a guest requested a “glow-in-the-dark” paint party on the deck. The crew covered everything with protective sheets and set up UV lights. Guests donned white clothing and splattered each other with neon paint. The colourful chaos was a hit, and the sight of everyone glowing under the UV lights made for a vibrant and funny spectacle. The clear up was not quite so much fun though….

The Waterslide Adventure: A particularly fun-loving adult guest asked for the inflatable waterslide to be set up from the upper deck into the ocean. Not for the kids, for the grown-ups. The crew obliged, and the sight of adults gleefully sliding into the sea turned the yacht into a floating water park. The event was filled with laughter and splash-filled fun, creating a memorable day for everyone on board.

Culinary Quirks

The Giant Sandwich: A guest once requested the largest sandwich the chef could make. Rising to the challenge, the chef created a gigantic beast of a thing – never challenge a chef, you will always lose! The guests were evidently delighted at the colossal creation, and the crew had a great time watching them guest tackle the giant meal – and put in a request, so the chef had to make more for them.

The Personalised Cocktail Challenge: During a cocktail party, a guest challenged the stew tending bar to create a personalised cocktail for each guest based on their personality. She rose to the occasion, crafting unique and whimsically named drinks that captured the essence of each guest. The humorous descriptions and surprising flavour combinations kept everyone entertained. And apparently earned the crew a decent tip!

The Chocolate Fountain Incident: At a dessert buffet, a chocolate fountain became the unintended centerpiece of a series of misfortunate events when it was set on too high a speed. Guests trying to dip various items ended up with chocolate splatters everywhere. The crew had a good laugh but had to quickly clean up the chocolate-splattered deck and guests, who took the messy fun in stride.

These additional stories highlight the unexpected, amusing, and sometimes downright absurd situations that yacht crew members encounter. Their ability to adapt, improvise, and find humour in these moments is a testament to their dedication to ensuring guests have a memorable and enjoyable experience on the high seas.