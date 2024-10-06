Today might be an emotionally messy kind of day where simmering tension could bubble up and spill over. We should do what we can to avoid getting into petty arguments and unnecessary drama. Enjoying quiet, low-key activities might be a better option than doing anything that requires a lot of time, money or energy. On the plus side, the volatile vibes in the air should begin to calm down as we head into the evening, which will be much more beneficial for dating, socializing and fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Exercise good boundaries today. Be mindful of those who purposely try to get under your skin.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can't do it all, nor should you try. Consider delegating a few things.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid taking unnecessary risks, especially with your money.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Look for the joy instead of dwelling on negativity or things that you cannot control.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It could be easy to lash out at others, especially if there are feelings that you've been holding onto for too long. Be mindful of playing the blame game.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take a break from social media and steer clear of draining people. There are better things to give your attention to, like reading, listening to music, or watching movies.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be so quick to say "yes" to plans or commitments, since they may not be the right fit for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be feeling anxious about something. Seek out tools that can help calm your mind.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's a strong chance that you're not feeling too sociable. Take it as a sign that you need some quiet time so you can chill out and rest.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be so judgmental of others. Bring love and compassion into any situation you encounter.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid being too ambitious. Go slow, and don't overdo it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Avoid rushing into anything right now. Give yourself some space to make up your mind.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an encouraging and caring friend to others. Mutual support is a hallmark of your relationships. Integrity is also something you possess. Because of your good character, others often think highly of you. People consider you reliable because you show up to do the hard work and you don't run away from your responsibilities. You're bright, charming, and pleasant to be around. If there's a goal you want to accomplish, you're going to move heaven and earth to make it happen. This year, invite new people and experiences into your life. An old way of thinking may not be working for you anymore.