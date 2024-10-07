The morning starts off strong, but we might find ourselves quickly losing steam as the day wears on. It might be a good idea to get as much done as possible during the earlier part of the day so that we can take it easy later. Our energy will be utilised best on tasks or projects that are focused on learning and education, travel, global affairs, and the arts and media. Toward the evening, we're encouraged to slow down and avoid overcommitting our time. The mood could also become a bit melancholy, which might inspire us to take a break and seek out comfort and care.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't assume or expect the worst. Think positively, and good things will come to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Give yourself permission to be vulnerable. It takes a lot of courage.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you make a plan or commitment, make sure that you will be able to follow through on your word.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't let work get in the way of your health and well-being. Put yourself first.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Moderation is the key to your well-being. Be mindful of overindulging in things that aren't good for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's OK to tell people "no." Protect your peace.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Plans may not go the way you originally expected. Have a backup just in case.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Self-doubt could be an issue today. Remember how awesome and unique you are.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take time out of your schedule to nurture and nourish yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're not feeling like doing much, heed your body and rest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When it comes to helping others, know your limits. Don't overextend yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may have a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders. Get help where you can.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a clever and inspiring person. Creativity and originality come easily to you. While you may need time to make up your mind about something, you're not a fickle person. You hold fast to your principles and what you believe in. Once you've set your intentions on a goal or plan, you keep working at it until you're finished. Despite how seriously you take your work and responsibilities, you have a great sense of humor. People appreciate your dry wit and quirky vibe. This year, if you can improve your mindset, other areas of your life will improve, too.