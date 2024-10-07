Shirin Fardi is a certified childbirth educator, prenatal yoga teacher, retreat leader and mother of two. She has dedicated her career to preparing women for childbirth, postpartum, and motherhood. Her retreats for expectant mothers are unique. They combine informative classes with holistic wellness practices that help women feel more grounded and connected during this profound and transformative time. Shirin’s approach is about learning to trust your body and motherly instincts, from breathing techniques and meditations to prenatal yoga sessions and self care regimes. Combined with creative workshops, stress relieving walks in stunning Mallorcan countryside and heavenly massages, this is a wonderful way to support your journey to motherhood. To find out more about this unique women’s pre-natal retreat programme, we caught up with Shirin to find out why self-care during pregnancy is so beneficial.

Q.— What inspired you to create a retreat tailored to expecting mothers?

Shirin Fardi. — Like many first-time mums, I read countless books and listened to numerous podcasts. Yet when my baby was born, I felt very insecure despite having plenty of support and access to experts. I didn’t trust my instincts. Even a tiny, well-intentioned comment from others could break my heart. I soon realised that no one openly talks about how fragile and insecure a new mother can feel. Most mothers to be are so busy with work and caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life that they often don’t have the time or space to mentally prepare for birth. A retreat during pregnancy offers a momentary pause to reflect on their journey and gives women a deep connection with themselves (and their yet-to-be-born babies). I guide these incredible women to turn inward and learn to trust their motherly instincts. The tools they take away can have enormous benefits once their baby arrives.

Q.— How important is friendship and camaraderie during pregnancy?

Shirin. — Many modern moms go through pregnancy feeling alone, even though they may have a very supportive partner. We see many ex-pats who have moved to new countries for jobs or marriage, which can leave them feeling isolated without family or a supportive community around them. There’s a sense of sisterhood and understanding that comes from other women who are pregnant and on a similar timeline, and friendships become essential. The community we build around our retreats is invaluable. It brings together like-minded women from all over the world who are on the same journey. They open up, share emotions, and tell stories, creating beautiful bonds many carry into their lives after the retreat. In fact, many past participants have even organised their own meetups to catch up on life and see each other’s newborns.

Q.—How does this retreat help mentally prepare women for what’s ahead?

Shirin. — It’s natural for the anticipation of motherhood to have mixed emotions, and it’s vital to unpack fears instead of bypassing these feelings. There’s no other time and space like this where you can openly discuss your pregnancy struggles, IVF journey, past miscarriages, or birthing experiences without fear of judgment. We host sharing sessions that empower women to talk about what matters most to them, things they may not have had the opportunity to share before. I cherish the moments when we feel safe to release our feelings and be understood. It’s a beautiful way to connect and support one another.

Q.— What is the main focus or theme of the retreat?

Shirin. — It’s a one-stop holiday for education and relaxation. We create a nurturing and supportive environment for pregnant women to unwind, reflect, and prepare for childbirth and motherhood, in a beautiful and tranquil space. Seven knowledge classes cover everything related to pregnancy and labour. We also incorporate wellness practices that address physical and emotional needs, such as prenatal yoga, breath-work, stress management techniques, meditation, and fun creative workshops. Daily movement sessions focus on flexibility and strength, with pelvic floor exercises to support women during childbirth and postpartum recovery. We build confidence in their bodies, and women say they leave feeling more confident, light, ready, and excited about birth. They learn to trust their bodies and listen to their instincts. Many women have felt they have experienced a smoother birth thanks to the breathing techniques, movement practices, and visualisation exercises we introduced them to. Everything we do is designed to empower, nurture mental and emotional well-being, and prepare for the incredible transition into motherhood and the next chapter of their lives.

Q.— How do you tailor a retreat towards pregnancy?

Shirin. — Finding the right approach and format for this retreat took years of collaboration with a global community of trusted and respected prenatal and maternal specialists. Our retreat leaders are all prenatal experts, and the entire program is crafted to ensure the best experience possible. Our program is packed with activities, but everything is optional. Each day includes four hours of ‘me-time’ when you can lounge by the pool, take a nap, or enjoy a good book. We encourage women to do whatever they feel is necessary to recharge and feel better! Our menus are created by nutritionists and our private chef, who considers everyone’s dietary restrictions and intolerances. We serve 4 meals daily, healthy Mediterranean cuisine made with fresh, seasonal produce, rich in vitamins and nutrients to support mother and baby.

Q.— Are rooms comfortable for women during pregnancy?

Shirin. — We offer a variety of room options, starting with shared accommodations that can accommodate a maximum of two ladies per room. We match participants based on their sleeping habits or life experiences, so they have something to chat about before sleep. If you want more privacy, we have two categories of private rooms: standard and deluxe. The deluxe rooms offer more space and include either a private terrace or balcony. We provide pregnancy pillows in all rooms for extra comfort. You’ll experience your little Mediterranean dream in any room you choose!

Q.— Can any woman who is pregnant join the retreat?

Shirin. — We welcome everyone from the second to mid-third trimester. As long as your doctor approves your travel and your pregnancy is progressing smoothly, you’re more than welcome to join our Solo Babymoon retreat. With everyone at a similar stage of pregnancy, there’s one hot topic that unites everyone—pregnancy. It makes bonding easy. We keep our retreat WhatsApp groups active after the retreat so everyone can continue sharing their journeys and eventually introduce us to their little ones. The connection is pure magic; we’ve seen many friendships blossom.

