There's hope, opportunity and positive energy abound. Whether there are goals that we're currently working on, or we're in need of inspiration for our next project or plan, the current cosmic weather enables us to make leaps and bounds with our efforts. The lighthearted vibes in the air are also great for those of us who could use some cheering up. We're encouraged to laugh and get playful. In addition, teamwork, togetherness and romance are supported, making today an excellent time to connect with others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can learn a lot just by talking to the people around you. Make some new connections.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pairing up with people whose skills or experience match or complement yours could be profitable for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may get lots of joy from being a help to others. Lend a hand.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If there's anything you choose to do today, make sure it's something that's just for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be full of creative energy today. Use it to further your goals.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Seek comfort and encouragement in the company of those you call your family and friends.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's an excellent day for meetings and conversations, especially if the topic concerns money or your career.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your intuition is a powerful tool, as is your charm and fearlessness. When you combine the three, you're virtually unstoppable.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may receive a powerful reminder that the goodwill and generosity you give toward others will always come back to you. You've got people on your side.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Contributing your time, influence or resources to a worthwhile cause is one way you can make the world better.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

People may be singing your praises today because of all the great work that you do. An exciting opportunity could be offered to you as a result.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An important decision may need to be made. The trust and confidence that you put in yourself will ensure the outcome you want.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Community and fellowship are important to you and your happiness. You're a loyal, caring friend, and you always do your best to show up for the people you love. You're a great conversationalist, and you enjoy meeting new people. You also enjoy intellectually stimulating books, films and other entertainment. You're clever, creative and always full of ideas. Oftentimes it might feel like you're lightyears ahead of everyone else when it comes to your views, beliefs or personal style. This year, your popularity is on the rise, which could lead to new career opportunities, fun experiences, and valuable connections.