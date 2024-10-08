Ranked as one of Netflix’s top series, Heartstopper has become an intergenerational sensation, offering a heartfelt exploration of identity and love through an LGBTQIA+ lens. The British teen drama and romance, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, has captivated millions of viewers, featuring notable references to Menorca.

The main character arrives at a supposed beach in Menorca, when in fact it is Cala Llombards. | NETFLIX

The second episode of Heartstopper's third season, which premiered on October 3, features scenes reminiscent of Menorca’s landscapes, though filmed in Mallorca. Titled "Home," the episode follows Nick Nelson, portrayed by Kit Connor, as he embarks on a three-week trip to Menorca with his family.

The main character strolling through the streets of an apparently Menorcan village. | NETFLIX

However, this journey only takes place in fiction: all the scenes that are supposedly filmed in Menorca are, in reality, scenes that have been filmed in Mallorca. For example, the supposed Menorca Airport that appears in the images is the exterior of the Guillem Timoner sports centre in Felanitx.

The supposed Menorca Airport, which is really the exterior of the Guillem Timoner sports centre in Felanitx. | NETFLIX

In the same episode, the main character is shown walking through the streets of a village that appears to be Menorcan, climbing the steps of a church, and sitting by its entrance. While the scenes evoke Ciutadella and its Cathedral, they were actually filmed at the Church of Santanyi. Another scene, depicting Menorcan beaches, was shot in Cala Llombards, also located in Santanyi.

The church in Santanyi pretends to be Ciutadella's Cathedral. | NETFLIX

Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama on Netflix, created and written by Alice Oseman, based on her graphic novel and webcomic. The series follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls for his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), while also exploring the lives of their close friends.

Cala Llombards is used as a Menorcan landscape. | NETFLIX

Premiering in 2022, the show has earned widespread acclaim for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters and its heartfelt storytelling. Instantly popular, Heartstopper quickly ranked among Netflix’s top ten English-language series and boosted interest in the graphic novels and featured music.