Netflix makes Mallorca appear to be Menorca in the new season of British series Heartstopper
The second episode of the third season of the British series includes scenes filmed in Mallorca
Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet.
Music track: 'Vertigo' by Griff
https://www.instagram.com/wiffygriffy
https://www.tiktok.com/@wiffygriffy
Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81662910
About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 278 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genr | Youtube: Netflix
Ranked as one of Netflix’s top series, Heartstopper has become an intergenerational sensation, offering a heartfelt exploration of identity and love through an LGBTQIA+ lens. The British teen drama and romance, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, has captivated millions of viewers, featuring notable references to Menorca.
The second episode of Heartstopper's third season, which premiered on October 3, features scenes reminiscent of Menorca’s landscapes, though filmed in Mallorca. Titled "Home," the episode follows Nick Nelson, portrayed by Kit Connor, as he embarks on a three-week trip to Menorca with his family.
However, this journey only takes place in fiction: all the scenes that are supposedly filmed in Menorca are, in reality, scenes that have been filmed in Mallorca. For example, the supposed Menorca Airport that appears in the images is the exterior of the Guillem Timoner sports centre in Felanitx.
In the same episode, the main character is shown walking through the streets of a village that appears to be Menorcan, climbing the steps of a church, and sitting by its entrance. While the scenes evoke Ciutadella and its Cathedral, they were actually filmed at the Church of Santanyi. Another scene, depicting Menorcan beaches, was shot in Cala Llombards, also located in Santanyi.
Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama on Netflix, created and written by Alice Oseman, based on her graphic novel and webcomic. The series follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls for his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), while also exploring the lives of their close friends.
Premiering in 2022, the show has earned widespread acclaim for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters and its heartfelt storytelling. Instantly popular, Heartstopper quickly ranked among Netflix’s top ten English-language series and boosted interest in the graphic novels and featured music.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.