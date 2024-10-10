We might have ideas about how to move forward with plans, but getting everyone on the same page will seem virtually impossible, thanks to the prickly vibes in the air. Overall, we can expect a challenging day ahead. We'll need to be mindful of getting into squabbles and power struggles if we want to get through the day with as little trouble as possible. We might find it best to stick to ourselves and focus our attention on more constructive matters. Being responsible for our own feelings and actions instead of blaming others can also help deescalate conflict.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't get distracted from your goals or responsibilities by allowing others to dampen your enthusiasm or take up too much of your time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pay attention to your intuition. It will guide you to the right place.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The satisfaction of achieving a long-term goal may be better and more long-lasting than the fleeting joy of immediate gratification.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't worry about the competition or the haters. Seize an opportunity for success or claim your moment in the spotlight.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may need to be more honest with yourself or others about your bandwidth right now. Avoid taking on more than necessary.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be a good idea to keep to yourself today to avoid negative people and petty drama. Protect your peace.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid the DIY approach and make your life easier by asking for the help or assistance you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be mindful of letting your fears or emotions drive your decision-making. Take a more practical approach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You do a lot for others. How about doing something that's just for you for a change?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today could be extra stressful due to all you have to juggle. Take care of your emotional well-being.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Breaking down bigger projects into smaller tasks can save you a lot of energy and frustration.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Avoid comparing yourself to others. Honor and embrace what makes you unique.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're always coming up with clever concepts. You may often find yourself drawn to anything that's experimental, unconventional or avant-garde. Chances are, you have a diverse group of friends from different walks of life who each represent a facet of yourself. You're quirky, intelligent and affable. You're also very independent and freedom-loving. However, you're no fly-by-night kind of person. You take your relationships seriously, and you pride yourself on being a tried-and-true friend. This year, spend more time listening to your heart and practice holding space for all your emotions - not just the pleasant ones.