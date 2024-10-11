After yesterday's mess and stress, today should go a lot smoother. There's an ample amount of grounded and supportive energy in the atmosphere that should make it easy for us to get back on track with plans. The morning hours should be helpful for finishing up leftover work or getting over the hump with a challenging project. By the time the afternoon arrives, the friendly vibes return, making the second half of the day great for connecting with people for business or fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can handle so much on your own, but you don't always have to single-handedly save the day. Employ the help of a team.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Whatever you envision for your professional or personal life, you can achieve. Make it happen!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Find the courage to embrace change and let go of what isn't working.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Allow yourself to be vulnerable enough to ask for help and receive it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You don't always have to be in control of everything. Delegate some of your tasks so that you can make time for the things and people who matter.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be bursting with creative energy. This inventive thinking can help you in achieving your goals.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There might be a moody start to the day. Seek joy wherever you can. Plan for an evening of fun.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The morning hours make for a great time to follow up on messages or hold meetings. By the afternoon, you'll be ready to retreat into your cocoon.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Making small tweaks to your daily routine could benefit your productivity, as well as your well-being.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be afraid to move beyond familiar territory. Challenging yourself in this way can lead to more confidence and greater success.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you've been feeling moody, the clouds should begin to dissipate by the afternoon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be closer than you think in reaching a goal. Meditate on your next steps.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an innovator and a trendsetter. You have a way of thinking about the world very differently from others, which allows you to challenge norms and break free of limitations. You inspire people to embrace change and try new things. You're never bored for too long because you're courageous enough to shake things up and veer off the beaten path. While you may find it challenging sometimes to make room for your feelings since you prefer to lead with your head, you may often attract people who allow you to be more vulnerable. This year is your chance to create more passion, joy or romance in your life.