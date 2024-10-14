Vivian Borsani was born in Brazil and spent her childhood in Brazil, Germany and France, holidaying at her granparent’s home in Mallorca in the summers. Vivian studied in Paris, Venice and New York before making Mallorca her home 26 years ago. Vivian uses acrylic paints, wax crayons,pigments, charcoal, gold leaf and collected papers. Her paintings often include a few lines of poetry written in reverse.She has exhibited widely in Europe and has private collectors in the UK, USA, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain.

Q.— When did you first know that you wanted to become an artist?

Vivian Borsani. — I knew very early on that I wanted to pursue something artistic. I was always drawing Princesses as a child, and creating little pieces for my classmates to colour in. I thought I would end up studying art history, but my mother encouraged me to try graphic design, and that’s where I started my path.

Q.— How did graphic design influence your art?

Vivian. — It was a great foundation because it taught me about composition and colour theory, which are so important in any visual art form. The ability to compose an image—to see how elements fit together—was key for me. I realised that while many people can draw, it doesn’t make them a great artist. Drawing is just one skill; understanding colour and composition is what brings a piece to life.

Q.— You work with many vibrant colours. How do you choose your palettes?

Vivian. — The colours I work with come from an internal feeling. It’s not a plan or a marketing decision. If I try to paint in colours that I’m not emotionally connected to, it just looks wrong. Sometimes I feel drawn to reds, which might then translate into flowers or landscapes. Other times, I want to immerse myself in blues and create something inspired by the sea. It’s almost like a craving—you can’t force it.

Q.— Has your work changed over time? If so, how?

Vivian. — It has evolved significantly. In the beginning, I focused on realistic landscapes, still lifes, and detailed houses. But when my children grew up and left the house, and I separated from my partner, my life started to change. That led me to explore more abstract and expressive forms. The strict lines of houses gave way to fluid shapes and freer compositions. It was like a reflection of my own transformation, letting go of routine and embracing more emotion and spontaneity.

Q.— You’ve mentioned that some of your earlier works were seen as ‘masculine’ and now your work is described as ‘feminine.’ What changed?

Vivian. — People used to see my work as quite structured and masculine. I painted houses, landscapes, things that were solid and grounded. My brushstrokes were bolder and more controlled. Now, I’m much more into expressing the softness and flow of nature, so people see it as more feminine. But it’s still very much me—the colours, the composition style—they’ve always been my own, just evolving with time.

Q.— You’ve been living in Mallorca for over 26 years. Does the island inspire your art?

Vivian. — Absolutely. I’ve done countless sketches of the island—Deya, Valldemossa, Estellencs—places I’ve spent a lot of time in. I draw inspiration from the terraces, the Tramuntana mountains, and the colours and shapes of the local flora. But my art is not a literal representation of these places. I take elements from different sketches and meld them together into compositions that feel right to me. It’s more about capturing the essence rather than the exact landscape. For me it is as much about the movement and the energy of the piece as what it is inspired by.

Q.— You also offer workshops. What do you focus on in your classes?

Vivian. — I have a group of about 30 members, teaching them the fundamentals of colour mixing, composition, and technique.They don’t all come to each session, there’s no way I could fit them all in the studio! I try to encourage each participant to find their own artistic voice and not get stuck on making things look perfect. We experiment with abstract painting, stencils, spray paints—anything that helps them express themselves creatively. It’s more about the process than the finished product.

Q.— What advice would you give to aspiring artists?

Vivian. — Don’t let the fear of not being able to draw a straight line hold you back! Art is not just about technical skill; it’s about how you see the world and put your unique perspective onto the canvas. Trust your instincts and give yourself the freedom to explore different styles. Your work will evolve with your life experiences, so just keep creating and stay true to yourself.

You can see more about Vivian’s work on her website https://www.vivianborsani.com/ and she will be exhibiting alongside 25 other artists at the George Sheridan Art Prize event at La Residencia in Deya from October 11th until November 8th. The exhibition is open to the public.