The first half of the day should be calm and relaxed, allowing us the opportunity to prepare for any responsibilities we have ahead of us. The current planetary weather is ideal for creative projects, hospitality and humanitarian work, and anything that benefits our emotional, spiritual and physical well-being. For those of us who normally feel sluggish during the earlier part of the day, we should feel a bit more energised by the afternoon.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do something kind or thoughtful for others. Put a little love out into the world.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Spend time with folks you can learn from or those who can help you grow.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive well-deserved praise or attention for your efforts. Your track record speaks for itself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Everything that you need to succeed is contained within you. All you need to do now is put it to work.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You don't always have to be in a state of constant movement and hurry. Slow down, breathe, and step away from the fray.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The help you need is available. All you need is to be vulnerable or open enough to receive it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Today should be a breeze. If you have work to do or a quota to hit, there will be very little stopping you. You'll also find people to be cooperative.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Enjoy the feel-good vibes in the air. Make the most of the present moment. Your charm and positive attitude can help draw good things to you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You could be feeling a bit wistful or melancholy today, making it even more important that you set aside some me-time and do something you enjoy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Having the right partnerships will benefit you in reaching your goals. It's an excellent day for meetings, group projects, and relationship-building.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When you remain aligned with your values, the money or opportunities you crave will be easier to find. Additionally, you can set a positive example for others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There's nothing wrong with putting yourself first from time to time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're sociable and charming. Making friends comes naturally to you. You're the person people always want to have around because you bring good vibes everywhere you go. You're clever, creative and adaptable. If there's a problem that comes up, you always have a solution at the ready. You may have faced a lot of ups and downs over the past year, but this year, the dust is beginning to settle, paving the way for new possibilities and a more enriching life.