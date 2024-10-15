Having been in the business of superyacht crew recruitment for close to 20 years, I often find myself in the position of being somewhat of an Agony Aunt. Sometimes the questions I’m asked are so pertinent to the industry they’re absolutely worth sharing as the answers and information could help someone else in a similar situation. So I’m going to share some! If you have any questions you’d like advice on please email me and you might be featured in the next article. But be warned, I’m not necessarily known for sugar coating my answers…

Today’s first question comes from a green crew member.

Dear Erica

I’m in Mallorca looking for my first yacht job as a deckhand. I’ve applied to loads of jobs online and through agencies but I haven’t had any replies to my applications yet. Thing is, I don’t have my STCW yet but would do it if I had a serious job offer. I have the cash but don’t want to spend it in case I can get a boat to pay for it instead. What are my chances?

Frugal, Palma

Hi Frugal,

I’ll be honest. Zero. You’re competing with literally hundreds of brand new crew who’ve done their homework, invested in their courses ahead of time and have arrived prepared. I hate to be the one to break it to you but you don’t just need an STCW… have you got your ENG1 medical yet? I’d start there. Then you’ll need a security certificate (go for Proficiency in Designated Security Duties which lots of schools now add on to the 4 module STCW course), and a Powerboat level 2. That’s a minimum. Depending on your experience, funds and objectives you may want to consider Personal Water Craft. Or even a Dayskipper. But, before you do all that I’d recommend you do some research, figure out if this industry is for you and something you’d like to commit to before you spend all that money. You’re not going to find a yacht willing to sponsor you through your courses either at this stage – training packages usually come as a reward for hard work and loyalty. Good luck!

Our second question comes from another newbie who’s been taken advantage of.

Hey Erica

I’m working on a 34m MY as Sole Stew and this is my first job. I’ve been on board for three months and will be finishing the season soon. I haven’t ever been given a contract as the captain says this is just “daywork”. They said when I joined I’d be paid a certain amount and my first two months pay have been less. We didn’t discuss holiday either, how much am I entitled to? And can I get that paid out at the end of the season? The captain also said we’d start and finish in Palma but now we’re going to finish in Athens. They’ll need to pay for my flight back to Palma right?

New Stew

Oh New Stew

Where do I start with this one. This is not daywork this is a temporary job. Daywork is when you join a yacht in port for a few hours a day and then go home. Daywork is not a liveaboard position and the boat certainly shouldn’t have left port. You’re a temp stewardess, and it sounds like the captain is taking you for a complete ride. Without a contract, you don’t really have a leg to stand on here – before joining a yacht you should always have a contract in position to protect both parties. This is called a Seafarer’s Employment Agreement and you can find templates available online with the basics included. The SEA should set out terms of your employment: salary, holidays, repatriation, notice periods and also, insurance. Are you covered on the yacht insurance if you have an accident? I’d be surprised if he’s even put you on the crew list! With no contract, he can leave you high and dry (and even potentially unpaid) in Athens on the dock. Unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do with this one but next time, make sure you have a contract before you join. And if you have any doubts or questions about what you’re being told is “normal”, then ask someone (like me, or another captain or an experienced crew member). Sadly there are a lot of charlatans in this (and every) industry who will take advantage. Don’t let them. Finally, I’d recommend you sign up with Nautilus – all crew should. Nautilus are like a trade union for yacht crew and annual membership gives you access to legal and welfare assistance. Best of luck out there and get home safe.

Here’s a question from a Captain who’s struggling to keep his crew.

Hi Erica

I’m captain of a 50m MY. It’s busy private and charter, full on programme – when we’re not chartering the boss is on, often we have 24 hour turn arounds between one group leaving and another arriving. We’re also dual season Med and Caribbean. My issue is my crew keep burning out and leaving, I’ve been through two chief officers, three chief stews, three engineers and the juniors seem to be on a revolving door. What can I do to keep them? My boss is fed up of seeing different faces every time they come on board.

Cappy Chaos

Hey Capitano,

You’ve answered your own question there. You’re burning them out so something needs to give. I note from previous communications the crew get 4 weeks holiday a year, and this simply is not enough for a programme like yours. I’ll be honest it’s pretty outdated now. That sort of holiday package only works on single season yachts when the crew get weekends off through the winter on top of holidays. It’s give and take – your crew are currently giving everything until there’s no fuel left in the tank and they’re not getting anything back. So you have two choices here: you can either talk to the owner and ask them to cut back on their trips or the charters (I suspect they’ll want to do neither) to allow the crew more time between trips for some down time, and just the opportunity to breathe, or you look at more time off. Busy programmes like yours tend to thrive when you implement rotation which I see you already have as captain? So why don’t you give it to the rest of the crew? I can help you with the facts and figures to present to the owners but overall, rotation will allow the crew to be the best they can be, and uphold the high standards of the yacht, and then go home and recuperate for their time off before coming back to do it all over again. It’s simple – not enough time off means people aren’t giving their best and it’s not just the service aspect, it’s health and safety. When people are exhausted they’re more likely to miss things or have accidents and if that happens, your boss is going to have a lot more issues to deal with. Think on it. Come back to me.

A quick question from another captain.

Erica! Help!

I’ve got a problem with a crew member and I’m not sure whether to try and replace her or not. The stew I’ve employed for the season is great with the guests, they love her, and she works tirelessly with a smile for them to make sure they’re having the best time! But, she says she not only won’t pick up my laundry from my cabin floor, she won’t even do it! Or the deckhand’s either. How do I address this with her?

Captain P

Hello Captain P

The simple answer? You don’t. What are you, 5? And hang on, did we go back to 1955? The stew is there to do a job. She is responsible for running the interior of the yacht; housekeeping and guest service. Which as you’ve stated, she’s evidently excellent at. Her job does not include picking your dirty cacks up off your cabin floor. Do your own washing, clean your own cabin (all crew should be responsible for their own space), and whilst you’re cleaning the mirror in your bathroom, have a good look in it and have a word with yourself. I’m sure if you ask her very nicely she can show you (and the decky) how to work the washing machine. She’s the stewardess, she’s not your mum. There’s a good boy, now back to work and be nicer to her please.

This one comes from a yacht owner!

Dear Erica,

This is the story...My husband and I purchased a magnificent pre-owned yacht in 2023 and did a total re-fit that we finished about 6 months ago. We were lucky enough to have the time and opportunity to oversee the job and really worked hard to complete it. It is 105’ of heaven. We are docked in Puerto Portals.

However, since finishing the work, we have gone through 3 Captains. This is really taking the joy out of owning this vessel! We require a 200 Ton license. The Captains come in with a great attitude and lots of promises, but then fizzle out. We are really clear when we interview them about our lifestyle (which is very casual) and the amount of time we plan to use the yacht. We ask them if they can supply mates, crew and stews, they say yes, but when push comes to shove they can’t. But the worst part is, each one of these Captains has been a nightmare! One ploughed straight into a dock, scratching the entire side of our newly painted boat. Another ran us aground and the props had to be repaired. The third did not do any damage, but has refused to work Christmas through New Year when we had specifically told him upon hiring that we planned to go to St. Barth’s for the holidays. Then he quit without any notice! Not one of them has acted professionally.

What is the formula for finding a good Captain so that we can enjoy our yacht?

Thanks for your time,

An Owner

Hi An,

I do feel your pain here. There’s nothing worse than entrusting your precious, beautiful yacht to the hands of someone who turns out to be a total wally. Sounds like you’ve had a visit from the bad luck fairy. But you didn’t tell me where you found these guys - how are you selecting them? One dodgy hire is unlucky, two is really unlucky, but three?! That’s making me ask questions! Did you check their references? Talk to previous owners they’ve worked for? I’m going to go out on a limb here and say it doesn’t sound like you have, as judging by the incidents you mention, a few phone calls would probably have brought up a few nagging doubts. In future I’d strongly recommend you call up other owners and grill them. Lightly on both sides. Best question to ask: “Would you rehire him?” If you use an agency they’ll do all that for you, AND they should offer a guarantee for anything of 3-6mths so if that captain leaves or you fire him, they have to replace them – no charge.

Look out for any warning signs on the CV and challenge the Captain. No longevity, missing references, big gaps of unemployment. You get the idea… did these guys have any previous experience? Local knowledge for where you’re cruising? If they’re crashing and running aground it sounds like they have no real experience on a boat so make sure you don’t pick the same sort of candidate again! What are you paying? Are you in line with market rates and industry standards? If not, that might be contributing to the problem.

With regard to the “positive starts going steadily downhill”, what’s causing that? Can you identify where it’s going wrong? And ask why? You mention a “casual lifestyle”, but what does that actually mean? Obviously it’s your yacht and you can do what you like with it, when you like (as long as it’s safe), so be honest with the Captain from the start to make sure you’re on the same page. One person’s casual could well be another’s formal. If you guys like to be heavily involved with the vessel operation and decisions of the Captain then tell them what you’re like, that way they can decide if you’re the right owners for them too.

So the formula for finding the best captain? At this stage I’d say call an agent. They’ll do all the grisly work, offer advice and support and then give you a few CVs of good captains with good previous performance; then all you have to do is sit on your slice of heaven, drink a margarita and pick the one you like best. Let’s face it – the money you’ll spend on an agency fee you’ll save on your insurance premiums from picking another crasher…!