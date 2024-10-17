There's a gnarly full moon today that may have us all feeling on edge. However, if we're willing to take the necessary steps to break toxic ties, overcome our insecurities, and set healthy boundaries, we can use this full moon for the better. As a result, we can also strengthen the more meaningful connections in our life. Toward the afternoon, the tension in the air should begin to die down, as the planets gift us with more pleasant and relaxing vibes. The evening hours will be great for fun yet low-key activities.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If your gut is telling you to move on from a particular relationship, maybe it's time to pay attention to it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Practice the art of letting go. Too, recognise when it's time to forgive, quit, or take a giant step back.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A powerful alliance or friendship will take you far. Partner up with someone worthy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be celebrating a personal victory today. Savour the moment!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be confronted with the truth about something you've been avoiding. Consider this a good thing. Now you can take control of the situation.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Change is never easy, but it is necessary for your happiness and growth.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be ready to take the next step within a partnership. All signs point to "yes."

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you've been concerned about a work or wellness issue, now may be the time to get a handle on the situation.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might find success with a passion project or a creative endeavor. Meanwhile, if you're unsure about the intentions of a romantic interest, all will soon be made clear.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your home or family could be a source of tension. Your ability to nurture yourself and hold space for your feelings will be useful in resolving it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have news to announce or something you want to market. Now's the time to spread the word. Also, trust in your decision-making.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect success with a matter concerning your finances or career.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People enjoy your jubilant personality. Even if you're upset about something, you never show it. However, you may need more practice in allowing yourself to feel your emotions rather than trying to rationalise them. At your best, you are shrewd, enterprising and resilient. Whatever you do, you're always going to ensure that it's done well. You always know how to stay ahead of the curve. This year, you'll succeed by surrounding yourself with folks who cheer you on and want to see you succeed as well.