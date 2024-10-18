Today's laidback vibes should allow us to catch up to ourselves and move at a more manageable pace. We can expect very little to get in the way of our plans for the day. The current cosmic weather is perfect for finishing up leftover work, taking care of our well-being, and connecting with the people we love. For those of us who might be dealing with a challenging project or situation, the cosmos lend us the strength and resolve we need to effectively handle it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Seeds that you've planted in the past are finally beginning to bloom. Expect a reward for your hard work.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Consider small but impactful ways that you can improve your community or give back to those in need.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Trust your gut when making business-related decisions or handling other important matters.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Others may come to you for advice or guidance. Impart the wisdom that you've gained.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes doing what's right for you means that others won't always be on board. But you still must do it anyway.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Healthy, supportive or meaningful relationships will thrive with honesty, not dissolve.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If your space or schedule has been feeling too cluttered lately, this can be a good time to clean it up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Set aside some quality time for someone you love or care about. You'll both be better for it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might feel like you're being pulled in too many directions. If so, use today to restore balance in your life.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today is ideal for furthering ideas or plans that you want to actualise. You can get a lot done.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect a win or a promising outcome with a financial- or home-related matter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there's a serious or important conversation that you need to have, now's the time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a curious and intelligent person. Whenever there's a problem to solve or information to dig up, you know just what to look for and where to find it. You're the go-to person in your circle or group when people need fresh ideas, funny stories or savvy advice. You're always up for new experiences, meeting new people, or learning new things. This year, an old way of life is falling away to make room for something better. Get excited for what's to come!