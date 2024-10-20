It's a low-energy day ahead. As such, we might want to keep our schedule as light as possible and avoid giving ourselves too much to do. Instead, we'll find that the day will be best for relaxing, watching movies or TV, or doing small chores around the house. In addition, knowing our limits and maintaining good boundaries can keep us from overcommitting our time. There could also be some moodiness and melancholy in the atmosphere, making it necessary to take care of our mental and emotional wellness.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

In terms of your schedule, less is better. Give yourself a break.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be so resistant to getting help, feedback or advice from someone. Hear others out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. A slow, step-by-step approach may be useful for getting the job done with as little stress as possible.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're not feeling too hopeful or inspired, perhaps a good book, movie or music playlist can boost your mood.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not be feeling too sociable today, and that's OK. You need some quiet time to rest, reflect, and focus on your private life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If someone's being uncooperative or difficult, a simple conversation could be the key to getting everyone on the same page.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to be realistic about what you can accomplish today. Don't be too ambitious.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Patience or restraint may be needed with your decision-making. If you're not feeling it, don't force it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be shy about setting boundaries with folks. You can't always be the hero.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not go the way you want. Have a backup or consider extending your timeline to reach your goal.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be strategic with your money. Avoid unnecessary spending if you can.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Make room for self-care today. Your spirits need some lifting.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're skilled at whatever you do because you take the time to practice your craft. With your commitment to learning and discovery, you can flourish in a variety of different vocations. You're strategic in your thinking, and you execute your plans with care. Because you have unique ideas and views, you may be considered a thought leader among your friends, colleagues or peers. Your perceptiveness and objectivity are just a few qualities that people love about you. This year, dream big because success will be yours!