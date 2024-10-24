We might find that we've got a bit more enthusiasm than we've had over the past couple of days, making today great for anything that our heart desires. There's a lighthearted, playful vibe in the air that should make the workday go by faster. Since the current cosmic weather is also ideal for community and togetherness, group projects, new connections and romance can flourish. Meanwhile, the evening bodes well for socialising, dating and upbeat entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Learning can be fun. Consider taking a hands-on workshop or a creative class.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Connect with your loved ones. You'll find family to be a source of comfort. Too, expect a promising outcome with a housing or home-related issue.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Conversations should go exceptionally well. Whatever message you're seeking to get across, people will be very open to what you have to say.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Prioritise self-care. Refill your cup. Too, be on the lookout for good money news.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It shouldn't be that hard to focus on the positive today, but if you need a little help, channel your creative spirit. Romance may be on the menu, too.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Make some time for yourself. Also, if you have work to do, you can accomplish a lot working alone.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a great day for networking, meetings, or making new friends.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You'll have success with business or financial decisions, especially if you're negotiating pay or marketing yourself and your work.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can attract or manifest what you want with the power of your charm and confidence.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be wary of making negative assumptions of others. Folks may pleasantly surprise you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Team-based projects should be a breeze. Meanwhile, why not catch up with an old friend?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your hard work may gain you some popularity or recognition that could bring more opportunities your way.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're loyal to those you love, and anyone who has a friend in you has a friend for life. Your feelings run deep to your core. However, much of your life lessons involve learning to let go of negative emotions so that you don't spend so much time holding on to them. When you're at your best, you're passionate, determined and brave. You make others feel at ease with your cool and calming presence, especially during a crisis. You're powerful, intuitive and always prepared. This year, you're poised to achieve your goals. Your finances or career may be changing for the better.