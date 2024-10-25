The first half of the day might be a tad moody, but the vibes will improve as we head into the late afternoon. The current cosmic weather is best used for creative work and hobbies, as well as any projects or goals that require a great deal of confidence, ingenuity and originality. Later in the evening, the feel-good energy continues. Many of us might find ourselves in the mood to socialise and enjoy some evening festivities and entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of overthinking. Trust your decision-making.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be better to stay home tonight and relax rather than going out or entertaining guests.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Today should be very busy, but try not to overdo it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes when it comes to getting something you want, it's best to allow things to happen organically rather than trying to force it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not be feeling your best today. Try to focus on the positive or at least talk to a friend who makes you laugh.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be able to get more accomplished by setting your notifications to Do Not Disturb, reducing distractions, and working independently.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Why take a do-it-yourself approach when you can ask a friend or others for help? Reach out for the support you need. Someone will answer the call.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid taking on new projects if possible. Focus on what you already have on your plate.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're in need of some encouragement or hope, talking to your partner or a wise and trusted friend can help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be experiencing social fatigue today. Pull back and only pay attention to what you need to do for yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may have a lot of work to do at the start of the day, so make sure that you make room to play later.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have big plans, but you'll need a realistic approach if you wish to execute them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're deeply empathetic, but you're not a pushover. You are strong. You fight for what you believe in, and you are protective of the people you love. You live in alignment with your principles, and you hardly, if ever, go back on your word. When you trust your powerful intuition, you achieve success. Your drive and fearlessness also enable you to accomplish your goals. However, you should be careful not to push yourself too hard. This year, if you feel like you're not following your mission in life, know that you still have time. Too, you can make a powerful impact on others through your passion, expertise or leadership.