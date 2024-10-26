We can expect a calm and relaxed day ahead, one that's perfect for whatever we have planned. If we want to chill out and take it easy or do something a little more fun and exciting, the cosmos have got us covered. Overall, the day will be best for activities that engage the mind, like attending a workshop or visiting a museum. Activities that enable us to care for our health and well-being are emphasised as well. The day is also ideal for taking care of any duties that we've been putting off, like cleaning, organising or taking inventory.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you need some time to get organised or back on track, today is a great day to do it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Plan a romantic evening or schedule a date. If you're looking to meet someone new, get out and do something fun.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a good day for staying home and relaxing or catching up on chores around the house.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Engage with creativity and curiosity. Make something by hand. Write a story. Learn something new.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you've been dealing with a money concern, there's a strong chance that you can resolve it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Need to have a heart-to heart with someone? You've got the green light.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might receive an unexpected gift. Give thanks!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be in the mood to socialize and connect. Go where the people are.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Carve out some quiet time to study or work. It will help you get a jump on the week ahead.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Enjoy a day of solo travel or an outing with friends.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can be successful with financial or work-related matters today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You and your partner can benefit from trying something new together. If you're single, grab a friend and go on an adventure!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're cautious and reserved. You put a lot of thought into your decisions and rarely make a move without having a strategy in place. You can be outgoing and charming, but it may take a while for others to get to know the real you. You take great pride in being self-sufficient and keeping your cards close to your chest. There are very few people who know your secrets. However, it doesn't take much for you to get to know others because you're so perceptive and wise. You do best with people who are patient and vulnerable enough to help you let down your guard. This year, friendship and community will play a major role in your happiness and success.