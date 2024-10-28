There might be a sharp decrease in our motivation, which may mean we'll get very little done today. It might be a better idea to focus on small, mundane tasks rather than engaging in a huge undertaking. Relationships could be rocky, too, especially if problems within a connection have largely gone unaddressed. At the same time, it could be easy to be overly critical of others. People may not be as cooperative or understanding, and feelings of loneliness or sadness could be an issue. If we're to overcome any of these challenges, a lot of patience, understanding and self-accountability will be needed.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Progress may not always happen on your timeline, but it doesn't mean that it's not happening at all.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't get so hung up on the future and possible outcomes that you miss the beauty of where you're at now.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be wary of looking to others for approval or validation. Trust your gut instead.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take your time with decision-making. Avoid moving too rashly.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of overindulgence. More balance or moderation is needed.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A relationship issue may be hard to ignore. Perhaps it's time for a conversation. If you've done all you can, maybe breathing room is needed instead.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to cancel plans or step away from a few commitments due to your low bandwidth. Allow yourself time to rest.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can accomplish more with others than you can by yourself. Partner up with someone or join a team!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be clear on your boundaries so that you don't end up taking on more than necessary or what's actually doable.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be too judgy or critical of others. You might find that you have more in common with someone than you first thought.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Keep in mind that vulnerability isn't a weakness. It's actually a strength.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you have to advocate for yourself in some way today, do it with confidence.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're industrious, goal-oriented and soulful. You work hard, but you know that there's more to life besides work. You value the heartfelt connections you share with others. You tend to live each day like it's your last. Through your compassion and care for others, you're always doing what you can to make the world a better place. People admire you for your strength, conviction and discipline. This year, seek out people you admire, spend time with them, and let their positive energy rub off on you.