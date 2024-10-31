The first half of the day may be rocky due to the moodiness in the air. It could be easy to get into disagreements with others. Staying objective in the face of a potential conflict and exercising good boundaries are a few of the ways we can nip drama in the bud. The good news is that the tension begins to dissipate by mid-afternoon, allowing for more relaxing vibes. The second half of the day will be a good time to socialise and take part in Halloween festivities, engage with the arts, or enjoy a cosy evening at home.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can't control what others do, so don't stress yourself out trying. Be thoughtful about your own behaviour instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take it easy or call out of work if you can. Spend quality time with someone you love.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Networking and relationship-building can get you where you want to be. Utilise your connections.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't second-guess yourself or allow others to sow seeds of doubt on your plans. You know what to do and how to get it done.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You need a momentary escape. Plan a getaway or staycation for yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Why make things harder for yourself when you can choose another option that can make your life easier?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be overwhelmed or overextended. Call in some backup.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're unsure of how you should approach an idea and get it to the finish line, start with small steps.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Have you been doing too much for others? Maybe it's time to do something that's just for yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The vibes may feel off. Maybe it's best to lay low until they pass. Time spent with friends later in the day will be helpful in lifting your mood.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't get too ahead of yourself and rush into anything. Make a plan instead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be in your feelings today. Perhaps a change of environment, uplifting music, or an inspirational book or film can help you find calm.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You gravitate to exciting and challenging experiences that push you to be your best self. Because you dislike when life gets too dull, you're always on the hunt for new projects, hobbies or passions you can throw yourself into at full speed. However, you may need to be mindful of burning yourself out by giving yourself too much to do. It's known that when you care about something, you put your whole heart into it. At first glance, people may find you a bit guarded; however, you're quite tenderhearted underneath. Those who know you best are those who have won your trust. This year, the spotlight is on you. Bring your main character energy!