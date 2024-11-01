Although it's Friday, a time when we're usually trying to finish as much as we can before the weekend, today is a new moon. Since new moons mark periods of renewal, the current cosmic weather is perfect for implementing changes in our lives that can help us become more fulfilled, empowered or successful. Of course, embracing change can be hard to do, but with the help of this new lunar cycle, we should be able to find the strength and determination to deal with any difficulties we might encounter on our journey.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There could be an opportunity to strengthen bonds with family, put down roots, or improve your financial security.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

New partnerships and connections are on the horizon. Mix and mingle!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're job-hunting, the stars are aligning for you. Meanwhile, consider positive changes you can make to your wellness regimen or daily routine.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be feeling ready to live a more inspired, creative or authentic life. Whatever you do next, make sure that you follow your heart.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You're encouraged to prioritise your emotional well-being. If you're feeling like you need to be in hermit mode for a little while longer, go with the flow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be time for a new mindset. Perhaps you're ready to meet some new people. Get curious about the world around you!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there are financial goals you are trying to reach, you may soon find the resources to get you there.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You're on your way to a personal victory. Set your plans in motion and get ready to celebrate the results!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Letting go can be hard, especially if you have an idea about how things are supposed to go. But sometimes it's necessary to surrender control or move on.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Friendship and community are emphasized for you now. It's always good to have people you can lean on.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There could be new pathways opening up for you concerning your career, mission or status. Leadership or mentoring could be one of them.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be moved to pursue a creative idea, return to school, or plan a trip of a lifetime. Go for it!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You were born a fighter. You're unafraid to stick by your convictions or champion a worthy cause. As long as you have the will to succeed, you will find a way to get things done. You don't let failures or setbacks get to you. However, you may need to be mindful of being too hard on yourself when you don't accomplish your goals. You need to celebrate your little achievements just as much as your big wins. This year, the cosmos are conspiring to make some of your wildest dreams come true. Go for the gold!