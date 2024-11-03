There's simmering tension in the air that could possibly lead to petty fighting and power struggles. If we want to keep the peace, we should set healthy boundaries and aim to nip potential problems or drama directly in the bud, rather than dragging it out. Being honest and direct about what we want or need will work better than being indirect, secretive or passive about it. On a more positive note, it's a great day for spending time with people we can trust and confide in and with whom we can enjoy meaningful experiences.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Instead of insisting that others do everything your way, can you be a bit more flexible?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't expect or assume the worst. Plans may actually work out for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You don't have to go it alone. Help is available. You just have to ask for it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid petty drama. Put your energy into something more constructive.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't take on more than necessary. Give yourself some room to play and relax.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

People may act out today. Plan to stay in your own little bubble for as long as you can.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Communication is the key in getting others on the same page as you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Pick and choose your battles today, especially when it comes to sharing unsolicited opinions or advice.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Instead of making assumptions, why not be direct and ask?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Avoid trying to control what others do. It's an impossible task.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Beware of expecting quick or immediate results with a project or goal that you're working on. Exercise a little more patience.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It may be necessary to assert your independence or individuality. Don't feel pressured to follow the crowd.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You dare to dream big. You consider possibilities that others don't. If there's anyone who can take a vision or desire and turn it into something real, it's you. Some might even consider you a visionary. You're brave enough to take risks because you believe that faith trumps fear. You never want to feel limited in what you can do because you know there's a big, wide world with tons to discover and explore. You encourage others to think beyond their own limitations and try new things. This year, you may need to reassess your values. You may find that some things aren't as important as they used to be, which will get you closer to what you truly want out of life.