There's a start-and-stop quality to the day that might hamper our productivity. It could feel a little lazy around midday. However, working in short bursts or increments may help us accomplish more than working for prolonged periods of time. Meanwhile, the current cosmic weather calls for a pragmatic approach to whatever we're aiming to achieve today, which can be useful for making important decisions, resolving a difficult problem, or completing a challenging job.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your natural ability to lead may come in handy today. Set a good example for others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need a change of environment. If you can't physically travel, the right movie, music or book can whisk you away.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be selective about the thoughts or information you share with others. Use discretion.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may need to advocate for yourself or something you need. Speak your truth.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be lots of work to do. Pace yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take the day off if you can. You might not have the energy you usually have. If you can't take off, at least set aside some playtime in your schedule.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Consider taking a break from social media or from people in general, as you might find the company more stressful than comforting. Squirrel yourself away for now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Making your voice heard can inspire those around you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

No matter what you do today, stay aligned with your values.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be mindful of holding on to negative emotions. On another note, your determination will help you overcome whatever obstacles you encounter.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You don't always have to be the one doing all the work. Allow others to pick up some of the slack.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Plan to catch up with friends. The feeling of community will lift you up. Doing something good for your community will feel great, too.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're tough, brave, and undeterred by difficulty or failure. You're also loving, tenderhearted and romantic. You may even consider yourself to be an old soul. No matter how gloomy the world may seem, you always have a way of finding the silver lining in the clouds. Others are often comforted by your soothing presence and wise words. However, you may need more practice in allowing others to comfort and care for you. This year, be fearless in communicating your needs. It will increase the chances of having them met.